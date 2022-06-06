‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’: Lionsgate Releases Teaser For Trilogy’s Prequel

Lionsgate is starting its engines for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel coming November 17, 2023.

Though first released at CinemaCon more than a month ago, the studio has formally released the teaser on YouTube to stoke the flames of fans worldwide.

Collins’ Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy published in 2020, finds 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Lionsgate said during CinemaCon 2022 that it has set a November 17, 2023 release for the prequel, the same pre-Thanksgiving corridor where Hunger Games sequels Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One and Mockingjay Part Two opened. The sequels were directed by Francis Lawrence, who returns to helm the new pic. The latest draft of the screenplay is by Michael Lesslie (Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed).

Deadline has previously announced the casting of Tom Blyth to play Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler for the role of Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel.

Watch the teaser in the video above.