‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’: Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes & Jeffery Self To Recur On Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Maron (GLOW), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience), Judy Reyes (Succession, Better Things), and Jeffery Self (Search Party) have joined the cast of Amazon’s The Horror of Dolores Roach in recurring roles.

They join series lead Justina Machado who plays the titular masseuse Dolores Roach, as well as previously announced Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman.

Maron will play “Gideon Pearlman”, Luis and Dolores’ Long Island-based landlord who is the new owner of the building where they reside and is the home of Empanada Loca. Yoon will play “Joy,” who has owned the laundromat next door to Empanada Loca for nine years and becomes Dolores’ frequent customer.

Reyes will play “Marcie.” Marcie runs the neighborhood weed business and at first offers Dolores an opportunity to work for her, but when Dolores declines quickly becomes her nemesis. Self will play “Caleb,” an “up-and-coming influencer”/podcaster living in the Empanada Loca building. One of Dolores’ regular massage customers, he brings attention to the empanada shop and influx of new patrons after featuring the restaurant in a podcast episode.

The 8-episode series—based on the hit Gimlet podcast series of the same name— tells the story of Dolores Roach, a recently released prisoner who after 16 years returns to find a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis, who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life.

When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands Dolores” is driven to shocking extremes to survive, and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections.

Written and directed by podcast creator Aaron Mark, The Horror of Dolores Roach originally was developed by Mark as a one-woman play starring Daphne Rubin-Vega. It is a grotesque Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eat or be eaten — a macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.

Mark and Dara Resnik will serve as co-showrunners and executive produce. EPs also include Rubin-Vega; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify, alongside Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios and Roxann Dawson who directs the pilot.

