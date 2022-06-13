‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Hulu Releases Images From Fifth Season, Premiere Date Set

June doesn’t look to be in a good way.

Hulu has released new images from the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (see above and below). The series will return on Sept. 14th with two episodes. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

Here’s the breakdown for the new season: June (Elisabeth Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.