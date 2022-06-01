The Gotham EDU Film And Media Career Development Program Sets Scholarship Recipients

The Gotham Film & Media Institute today named those chosen for its scholarships, as part of this summer’s Gotham EDU Career Development Program.

The Gotham’s scholarships will empower young people from underrepresented groups in media to expand upon skills learned in the classroom and apply them practically as they look toward careers in media and entertainment. The first is the Questlove Gotham EDU Scholarship, supported by iHeartMedia, which will allow BIPOC undergraduate students with an interest in storytelling through audio to attend the Career Development Program tuition-free.

Then, there are the MTV Entertainment Group Joel Schumacher and Sophia Cranshaw Scholarships, now in their second year, which enable undergraduate members of BIPOC communities and those who identify as LGBTQ+ to attend the program at no cost. In addition to tuition coverage, Schumacher/Cranshaw scholars are enrolled within MTV’s Ambassador’s program, which includes a paid internship opportunity.

This year’s career development program will provide two cohorts of 14 students with an exhaustive overview of specific sectors within the film and media industry. Throughout the six-week program, students will attend interactive workshops, as well as peer meetups and discussions, and one-on-one mentor sessions with industry professionals, including screenwriters, showrunners, executives, producers, and distributors across the scripted and documentary film, TV and audio industries.

“We are so grateful to iHeartMedia and MTV Entertainment Networks in supporting our newest class of EDU creators,” said Cait Carvalho, Director of Gotham EDU.

The list of 2022 scholarship recipients can be found below.

Questlove Gotham EDU Scholars:

Alice Almiron, Rutgers University, Area of Study: Digital Filmmaking

Roy Davila Jr., Columbus College of Art and Design, Areas of Study: Film and Video

Alan Mckenzie, Marymount Manhattan College, Areas of Study: Cinema, Television and Emerging Media/ Video Production

Everton Melo, Southern Methodist University, Areas of Study: Film and Media

Michael Peniston, Rutgers University, Areas of Study: Digital Filmmaking and Music Technology

The Joel Schumacher/Sophia Cranshaw Mentorship Award Winners:

Lillian Chen, Princeton University, Areas of Study: Economics, East Asian Studies, Creative Writing in Screenwriting

Diza Edgina Hendrawan, Yale University, Areas of Study: Film and Media Studies

Chris Molina, Miami Dade College, Areas of Study: Film, Television, and Digital Production

Shardae Quinn, Brooklyn College, Area of Study: Screenwriting

Jessica Vance, Stephen F. Austin State University, Areas of Study: Mass Communications and Radio/TV