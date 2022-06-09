You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Directors Guild Of Canada BC Reaches Tentative Deal On New Film & TV Contract With AMPTP & Canadian Producers Association

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Launching Production Company; RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale Funding & Jeff Robinov Circling
Read the full story

‘The Flash’: Kausar Mohammed Joins CW Series As Fast Track

Kausar Mohammed 1:58 Photo Credit: Shanley Kellis
Courtesy of Shanley Kellis; DC

EXCLUSIVE: Kausar Mohammed is set to recur in the CW series The Flash as Dr. Meena Dhawan a.k.a Fast Track. She made her first appearance in tonight’s episode titled, “Keep it Dark.”

The CW describes Dr. Meena Dhawan as a titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for envelope-pushing scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass. These qualities lead Dhawan to discover a new way to democratize the gift of super-speed, finally allowing all humankind to reap the benefits traditionally relegated to meta-human speedsters.

But her discovery also sends Dhawan down a path to become something much greater than she ever expected – a heroic allyship between The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Central City’s newest exciting speedster, Fast Track.

Mohammed is a South Asian writer, actress, and comedian who wrote and starred in the holiday romantic comedy The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night which premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

She recently starred as Soraya Abbas on The CW series 4400, Paul Feig’s series East Of La Brea, and as the voice of Yaz in the Dreamworks and Amblin series, Jurrasic World: Camp Cretaceous.

She is repped by Paradigm and Lewk Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad