‘The Devil Wears Prada’: First-Look Photos Of Fashionistas From Pre-Broadway Elton John-Shaina Taub Musical

EXCLUSIVE: The pre-Broadway engagement of the Elton John-Shaina Taub musical The Devil Wears Prada is showing its fashion sense for the first time in Prada-appropriate stylized photos provided exclusively to Deadline.

The musical, which begins a limited five-week Chicago engagement on July 19, stars Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs – the roles played by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the 2006 film version – and the new photos show the actors looking suitably chic as the iconic fashionistas.

In case you somehow missed Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel or the subsequent hit film, The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of young Andy Sachs (Jones) who has just landed a dream job at the fashion bible Runway Magazine. The dream, of course, turns nightmarish thanks to the tyrannical rule and rigidly high standards of Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Leavel), an Anna Wintour-ish diva who takes no prisoners.

The musical is directed by Anna D. Shapiro, with music by John and lyrics by Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead. Choreography is by James Alsop. The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

In addition to Leavel (The Prom, Tony winner for The Drowsy Chaperone) and Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), the new musical features Javier Muñoz, Christiana Cole, Megan Masako Haley, Tiffany Mann, Michael Tacconi and Christian Thompson.

The pre-Broadway Chicago production will run for a limited five-week engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, July 19 – August 21.

Broadway plans have not been disclosed.

