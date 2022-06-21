‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Heading To Georgia To Cover Midterms

Trevor Noah and his Daily Show team are taking their show on the road.

It marks the first time that the Comedy Central late-night series has gone on the move in such a big way since the Covid pandemic began.

The show will cover the midterm elections from the battleground state. It will record full shows from Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta between October 31 and November.

The Daily Show has long covered the elections from the ground, having previously taken the show to Ohio and Florida. This year’s coverage is dubbed Votedemic 2022.

‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic On Tapping Into Her “Woman On The Verge” Energy For ‘Desi Lydic Foxsplains’

It will give correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. a chance to get out and create laughs outside of New York.

It comes after The Daily Show brought back a live studio audience in April, having moved back into its old home at 733 11th Avenue in New York.

Noah hosts and exec produces with Jen Flanz as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jill Katz also exec produces.

‘The Daily Show’: Dulcé Sloan & Josh Johnson Launch Comedy Central Series’ Latest Podcast