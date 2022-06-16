‘The Daily Show’: Dulcé Sloan & Josh Johnson Launch Comedy Central Series’ Latest Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and writer Josh Johnson are tackling topics such as long engagements, brunch and chiropractors in the latest podcast for the Comedy Central series.

The pair will launch The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up later this month.

The late-night series, hosted by Trevor Noah, has been growing its podcast output over the last couple of years including Roy Wood Jr.’s Beyond The Scenes. It also launched Roy’s Job Fair in March 2021, The Daily Show Podcast Universe, a five-episode miniseries parodying popular podcasts in 2019 and The Daily Show: Ears Edition in 2018. These shows have been downloaded more than 300M times, per Comedy Central.

Hold Up turns Dulcé and Josh’s unpredictable office banter into a weekly war of words about topics big and small, but mostly small: long engagements, brunch, texting versus calling, chiropractors, and more.

The series will launch on June 23 and you can hear a trailer below.

Sloan, who has also voiced a character on Fox animated series The Great North, has been a correspondent since 2017, while Johnson, who has launched a number of stand up specials, also joined the writing staff the same year.