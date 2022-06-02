The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates For New Series ‘Leonardo’ & ‘Bump’, Returning ‘Killer Camp’, ‘Devils’

The CW has finalized its summer plans. The broadcast network today set August premiere dates for the new Australian dramedy Bump and historical drama Leonardo, along with returning competition series Killer Camp and sophomore drama Devils.

The half-hour Bump will make its U.S. debut with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 11.

The Aiden Turner-Freddie Highmore series Leonardo bows from 8-9 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Devils at 9. The latter originally was set to launch on June 30.

Season 3 of the satirical British horror whodunit competition Killer Camp will attack aty 8 p.m. Friday, August 5.

Here is the CW’s summer premieres schedule, including the previously announced returns of In the Dark, Wellington Paranormal, Mysteries Decoded and Roswell, New Mexico:

Monday, June 6

8-9 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m.: In The Dark (Season premiere)

Wednesday, June 22

8-9 p.m.: The Flash (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

Wednesday, July 6

8-9 p.m.: Mysteries Decoded (Season premiere)

9-9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

9:30-10 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Encore episode)

Friday, August 5

8-9 p.m.: Killer Camp (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Dynasty (Original episode)

Thursday, August 11

8-8:30 p.m.: Bump (Series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: Bump (Original episode)

Tuesday, August 16

8-9 p.m.: Leonardo (Series premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Devils (Season premiere)