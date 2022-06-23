‘The Chosen One’: Initial Investigation Points To Speeding As Cause Of Deadly Crash – Report

Mexico’s National Guard concluded its preliminary investigation into the fatal accident last week that claimed the lives of two actors and left six other cast and crew members working on the Netflix series The Chosen One injured.

A source tells Deadline the preliminary investigation is a non-legally binding report and the investigation into the crash continues.

Driver Alberto Jimenez Gomez was found to have been driving a passenger van at excessive speeds the Transpeninsular highway in Santa Rosalia-Loreto, Baja, California on June 16 ahead of the crash that killed Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar at 11:20 a.m. local time, according to local news site Zeta Tijuana. Deadline has contacted Mexico’s National Guard for confirmation and has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Further, the local report says Jimenez failed to decrease his speed to adapt to weather conditions that affected visibility, which caused him to lose control.

Accident survivor Yeray Albelda spoke with Deadline on Wednesday about the fatal accident, of which he has no recollection. After speaking with his fellow survivors, he has come to the conclusion that, as the van lost control, the vehicle’s sliding door opened and his friends Cruz and González, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected.

Some of the initial attention after the crash had focused on the van’s tires. but Albelda told Deadline that was able to inspect the tires after the accident and found them to be visibly in good condition. He did note that the driver was new and had only arrived a day prior to the set as a replacement for a different driver who needed a break as demand for transportation was high.