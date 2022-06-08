‘The Challenge: USA’: CBS Competition Show Casts Members Of ‘Big Brother’ Cookout & More

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor victors Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are among the 28 fan favorites who will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on CBS.

The spinoff of MTV’s hit global franchise features will also feature all-stars from Love Island and The Amazing Race. It will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the players are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.

In addition to the $500,000 cash prize, the cast will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount.

The players are: Domenick Abbate (Survivor 36); Azah Awasum (BB23); David Alexander (BB 21, 22); Tasha Fox (Survivor 28, 31); Tyson Apostol (Survivor 18, 20, 27, winner of 40); Kyra Green (Love Island 1); Cashel Barnett (Love Island 1); Alyssa Lopez (BB23); Ben Driebergen (Survivor 35, winner 40); Sarah Lacina (Survivor 28, 34, winner 40); Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr (Love Island 3); Tiffany Mitchell (BB23); Danny McCray (Survivor 41); Justine Ndiba (Love Island 2); Enzo Palumbo (BB12,22); Cayla Platt (The Amazing Race 33); Xavier Prather (BB23 winner); Cashay Proudfoot (Love Island 3); Leo Temory (The Amazing Race 23, 24, 31); Angela Rummans (BB20); Javonny Vega (Love Island 3); Shannon St. Clair (Love Island 3); James Wallington (The Amazing Race 32 winner); Shan Smith (Survivor 41); Kyland Young (BB23); Desi Williams (Survivor 35); Derek Xiao (BB23); and Cely Vasquez (Love Island 2).

T.J. Lavin serves as host while Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are executive producers of the show that’s from MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Prods.

MTV’s The Challenge was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998 and is currently the longest running reality series in the history of television.