‘The Boys’ Renewed For Season 4 By Amazon; Vernon Sanders On Show’s Ratings Growth & Spinoffs’ Status

A week after the Season 3 premiere of The Boys, Prime Video has ordered a fourth season of Emmy-nominated superhero series, from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios.

Eric Kripke’s adaptation of the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson was a breakout hit when it launched in 2019. However, like most of its counterparts, Prime Video does not release ratings information for its shows. While that is still the case, Amazon has shared data on the growth in viewers for the first three episodes of each season over their first three days of release. (The entire first season of The Boys was available at launch, Seasons 2 and 3 premiered with three episodes each, followed by a weekly release of the rest.)

Over the first three days since Season 3’s June 3 debut, the worldwide viewership for The Boys has grown by +17% from season two, and +234% from season one, Prime Video said.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that.”

Based on The Boys‘ early success, Prime Video also has ordered two spinoff series to date, eight-episode anthology animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered earlier this year, and the upcoming college spinoff, which is now in production.

Is there a possibility for. a second season of Diabolical?

“There is absolutely the possibility,” Sanders said. “We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with Diabolical. One was to get The Boys fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there.

We’ve definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like.”

The untitled Boys Spinoff, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, went through a number of behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera changes en route to production, including bringing in new showrunners and recastings.

“We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have,” Sanders said. “It absolutely has The Boys, it’s part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it’s different in its own way. It’s definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well.”

The spinoff series is expected to debut next year, Sanders said.

And The Boys universe may not be done expanding.

“There’s ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves,” Sanders said. “The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track.”

Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” said Kripke. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

The Boys was developed by Kripke, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. It’s described as a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

Kripke is executive producing with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

“The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can’t jump over,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television. “We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it’s more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season.”