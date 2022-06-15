‘The Boys’: Paul Reiser Joins Cast Of Amazon Series As The Legend

Emmy nominee Paul Reiser has officially joined the cast of Amazon’s The Boys as a guest star in the fan-favorite role of The Legend, following rumors of his participation in the series that went unconfirmed. Reiser will make his series debut in this week’s episode titled “The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies” which drops on Friday.

The 8-episode season is set to conclude on July 8. Amazon renewed the series for a fourth season last week.

The Boys gives insight into what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Among the previously announced guest stars are Laurie Holden, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Wechsler, Sean Patrick Flannery, Kristin Booth, Jack Doolan, Katia Winter, and Frances Turner.

Reiser currently stars in Season 4 of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. He recently wrapped on Hulu’s new comedy series Reboot from Steve Levitan opposite Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Judy Greer.

In 2021, Reiser was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his work in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

He is currently in Ireland filming The Problem With People, an original feature he wrote, and is also producing and starring in with Colm Meaney and Jane Levy.

Reiser is best known for his portrayal of “Paul Buchman” in NBC’s Mad About You. Other credits include Aliens, Beverly Hills Cop, Diner, and Whiplash.