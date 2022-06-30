TelevisaUnivision Streaming Service Vix+ Sets Subscription Price, Launch Date

TelevisaUnivision said its Vix+ streaming service will launch July 21, at a monthly price of $6.99 in the U.S. and MX$119 in Mexico.

The premium tier is joining the free, ad-supported Vix, which went live in March. The streaming moves followed the formation of TelevisaUnivision as a company earlier this year after the close of the $4.8 billion merger of Univision and the media holdings of Mexico’s Grupo Televisa.

Along with the U.S. and Mexico, Vix and Vix+ are rolling out across most of Spanish-speaking Latin America. TelevisaUnivision has said it believes Spanish-speaking streaming audiences are underserved. Vix+ will release more than 70 original series and movies in its first year. Between them, Vix and Vix+ will have 50,000 hours of programming, including 7,000 hours of live sports.

Original titles heading to Vix+ include María Felix, La Doña, La Mujer del Diablo and Mi Vecino El Cartel. The last of those is executive produced by Selena Gomez. Movies premiering exclusively on Vix+ in July include Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, El Retiro and Enfermo Amor. Spanish-language creators and storytellers supplying programming include Salma Hayek Pinault, Eugenio Derbez, Maria Dueñas, Selena Gomez, Mario Vargas Llosa, Santiago Limón, Leonardo Padrón, and Marc Cistaré.

A 7-day free trial will be offered, and Vix+ at launch will be available on Apple iOS and tvOS; Android mobile and Android TV OS devices. The company’s announcement of the launch said Vix+ will be coming to “all major streaming devices and TVs,” though it didn’t list them and said more distribution platforms would be announced down the line.

“Vix+ will bring premium storytelling that raises the bar for Spanish-language content,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision. “With the launch of ViX+, Spanish-language viewers will finally have a subscription streaming service with content that authentically reflects our culture.”