It Starts On The Page: Read A Season 2 Script For Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’

Based on a character Jason Sudeikis originally created for NBC promos, Ted Lasso the guy evolved into Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy series. It quickly became a hit, securing 20 Emmy nominations and seven wins in its first season including for Outstanding Comedy Series. The second season premiered in July 2021, and a third season recently began filming.

The Bill Wrubel-penned Season 2 episode “Rainbow” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Lasso (Sudeikis) is a successful coach of an American college football team. When he is unexpectedly recruited as a coach for an English Premier League soccer team, he takes the job and moves to England despite not knowing anything about the sport, attempting to connect with his new team using his folksy American charm and positivity. Season 2 begins after AFC Richmond has lost its spot in the Premier League, as Ted and the team work to earn that position back.

“Rainbow,” directed by Erica Dunton, begins with Nate (Nick Mohammed) attempting to making a reservation at A Taste of Athens. In an attempt to impress his father, he requests a window table but he believes he isn’t assertive enough to make it happen — that will change by the end, a newfound confidence that will come into play later in the season. Ted, meanwhile, introduces his team to his philosophy of “rom-communism.”

