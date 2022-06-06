Skip to main content
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Says They’re Writing Season 3 As The Series Finale

All the buzz around Season 3 of Apple’s Ted Lasso being the hit comedy’s last appears to be accurate. Series star Brett Goldstein all but confirmed as much in a new interview.

“We are writing it like that,” he told the Sunday Times when asked if Season 3 is the end. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: Everyone dies.”

Goldstein not plainly saying it is the end leaves the window of opportunity for more, even if it’s not via a fourth season. U.K. series also are well known for dropping occasional one-off Christmas specials.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence spoke to Deadline at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday affirming he is leaving the decision as to when the series, currently in production in the U.K., will wrap to star Jason Sudeikis and the producers.

“The nice part of the show is about people trying to be better,” Goldstein shared with the outlet. “And that’s unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn’t be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I’ve got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare.”

He also said the character of Ted, played by Sudeikis, represents “our best selves — he tries to bring out our best selves.”

