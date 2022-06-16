‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Most TCA Award Nods; ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Also Among Honorees

The Television Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 2022 TCA Awards set to take place on August 6 in Los Angeles.

Leading the nods is ABC’s freshman series Abbott Elementary with 5 nominations including Individual Achievement In Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, and Janelle James; in addition to Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and Program Of The Year.

Also competing for Program of the Year are AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO Max’s Hacks, Severance from Apple TV+, Netflix’s Squid Game, HBO’s Succession, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and HBO’s The White Lotus.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38TH Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”

The Career Achievement and Heritage Award honorees will be revealed at a future date.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime