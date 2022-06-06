Skip to main content
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Gets August Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

Tales Of The Walking Dead
Terry Crews and Olivia Munn in "Tales of the Walking Dead" Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

AMC said Monday that the latest installment of its The Walking Dead universe, the episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+.

The first two episodes in the series, which consists of six one-hour stand-alone episodes focused on new and established characters, will stream that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early beginning August 21.

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez among others. The spinoff anthology features high-stakes stories featuring POVs of both existing and new characters in the franchise.

Series producer Michael Satrazemis directed three of the episodes, along with helmers Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood handling one apiece. The AMC Studios-produced series is executive produced by TWD universe overseeer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell, the latter a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC also dropped a series of first-look photos for the series today. Here they are:

Tales Of The Walking Dead
Poppy Liu as Amy Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales Of The Walking Dead
Daniella Pineda as Idalia and Danny Ramirez as Eric Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales Of The Walking Dead
Samantha Morton as Dee Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales Of The Walking Dead
Jessie T. Usher as Davon Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales Of The Walking Dead
Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales Of The Walking Dead
(L-R) Jillian Bell as Gina, and Parker Posey as Blair Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

