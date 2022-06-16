Talent Systems Acquires Reality TV Casting Platform ETribez And Production Crew Network Staff Me Up

Talent Systems, which makes software for casting and auditioning, has made two significant acquisitions in the unscripted and reality TV sector.

One deal is for the eTribez casting platform, which has been used for major reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, Idol, Love Island and MasterChef. The other is for Staff Me Up, a production crew professional network focused on unscripted TV.

Staff Me Up has also developed Coded for Inclusion. It works with diversity advocacy organizations and studios, including A+E Networks, Warner Bros Discovery, Banijay Americas and Amazon Studios, to improve inclusive hiring for historically underrepresented groups.

“These acquisitions extend the Talent Systems offerings into the reality TV vertical through both talent casting and crew staffing,” Talent Systems Co-CEOs Alex Amin and Rafi Gordon said in an announcement. “We are also excited to continue to grow and support Coded for Inclusion in collaboration with the Staff Me Up team.”

The eTribez platform has more than 8 million people registered to it. With a secure front-end registration system, the software helps casting directors, production companies, and networks manage the tens of thousands of applications received by any one reality show.

Staff Me Up connects 350,000 crew freelancers to production jobs at more than 3,000 networks, studios and production companies. Its staff of nine will join the Talent Systems team.

More evolution is planned at both new divisions of Talent Systems. The company plans to rebrand eTribez under its own portfolio, while eTribez will continue to independently run its separate production management platform. Staff Me Up intends to expand into scripted TV and film production.

Talent Systems is the parent company of Cast It Systems, Casting Networks, Spotlight, Casting Frontier, and Modasphere. These platforms, along with the eTribez Casting Platform and Staff Me Up, will continue to operate independently while leveraging each other’s technology.