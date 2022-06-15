Taika Waititi Says His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be “Something New” Involving “New Characters” Who Will “Expand The World”

Don’t expect director Taika Waititi’s planned Star Wars film to be about Chewbacca’s grandmother.

The director warned as much in a recent interview with Total Film saying, “Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don’t think that I’m any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’ That all stands alone.”

The director, who will next bring us Thor: Love and Thunder, went on to say, “I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has already said “that we were drawing to a close on the saga that George [Lucas] had created and that we were moving into the future of storytelling in the Star Wars universe.”

And, with TV series, movies, publishing and video games, that universe no longer fits into self-contained three-film arcs.

“I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore because Star Wars is much more about persistent storytelling,” Kennedy said.

As for the film solar system in the burgeoning Star Wars universe, “We have a road map,” Kennedy said, and “I would say that Taika’s story fits more specifically into that.”