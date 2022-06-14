Syrinthia Studer Named EVP International Productions At Paramount Global

Paramount Global veteran Syrinthia Studer has joined the company’s Content Licensing division as Executive Vice President, International Productions.

Paramount’s new business unit will develop and produce a slate of films to include international local language productions as well as micro-budget films, sourced domestically or internationally, for release via limited theatrical or direct-to-consumer platforms globally. Its focus will be originals and culturally-specific, local-language remakes sourced from Paramount Pictures’ vast film library. In her new role, Studer will oversee content strategy, development and production of local language and micro-budget films, reporting to Paramount Global’s Chief Content Licensing Officer, Dan Cohen. She will manage a team of creatives in both domestic and international markets and be based in Los Angeles.

“Syrinthia has incredible creative instincts to find stories in which audiences around the globe will relate,” says Cohen. “We are thrilled to have her join our division and look forward to the world-class content that she and the team develop.”

“Great stories know no boundaries,” added Studer. “I’m excited to join Dan’s team to launch this business and look forward to working with filmmakers around the world to help bring local language, culturally rich films to a global audience.”

A 20+ year industry veteran, Studer most recently served as Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, overseeing all live-action, feature-length content for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon’s Kids & Family Studio. Productions launched under her leadership included sports family comedy, Fantasy Football, starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn, which is currently in production in Atlanta; The J Team, starring and executive produced by JoJo Siwa; and the upcoming Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo.

Studer previously served as Paramount Pictures’ Executive Vice President, Worldwide Acquisitions, where she oversaw the global content acquisitions business, acquiring films for domestic and international theatrical release and distribution across multiple platforms including streaming and digital VOD. Among her notable acquisitions are the breakout comedy Book Club, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, which grossed $100M at the worldwide box office; Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, to which she acquired home media rights via a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films; as well as numerous internationally distributed film festival favorites.

Previously, Studer held senior strategic marketing and acquisitions roles at Paramount, in addition to new business development with theatre chain Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

Paramount Global Content Distribution is a leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division’s portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television Studios, CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, Miramax and third-party partners.