Sydney Sweeney & Marchánt Davis Lead Tina Satter’s Whistleblower Feature About Reality Winner

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tina Satter’s debut feature about whistleblower Reality Winner.

She’ll play Winner in a cast that features Josh Hamilton (The Walking Dead, Eighth Grade) and Marchánt Davis.

Winner was a former American intelligence specialist. She was given the longest sentence ever (five years, three months in federal prison) for the unauthorized release of government information to the media for leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections via an email phishing operation.

On June 3, 2017, while employed by the military contractor Pluribus International Corporation, Winner was arrested on suspicion of leaking an intelligence report about Russian meddling in the 2016 election from the National Security Agency to news website The Intercept.

The project is inspired by Satter’s acclaimed play Is This A Room, which had a critically lauded Broadway run last fall. The script was adapted by Satter and James Paul Dallas.

Producers on the project are Riva Marker and Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton and Greg Nobile for Seaview. EPs are Ellyn Daniels and Will O’Connor for Burn These Words, Daniel Ginsberg for In The Cut, Bill Way and Elliott Whitton for Fit Via Vi, Eva Maria Daniels, Andrew Beck, Philipp Englehorn for Cinereach, and Satter. David Duque-Estrada and Rita Walsh are Co-Producers.

Sweeney is starring in the Sony Marvel Dakota Johnson project Madame Web and also stars in Tony Tost’s National Anthem. She is a SAG TV Drama ensemble nominee for The Handmaid’s Tale and also starred in Sharp Objects. She is known for her turns as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Emmy winning Euphoria and the razor-sharp, jaded wealthy teen Olivia Mossbacher on The White Lotus.

Davis’ feature credits include The Day Shall Come and Sony’s Denzel Washington directed drama A Journal for Jordan.

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm, Satter is repped by UTA, Hamilton is repped by Innovative Artists and MGMT, Davis is repped by WME and 3Arts.

WME Independent and UTA are co-repping North American sales.