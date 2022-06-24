Supreme Court Overturns Abortion Rights In Landmark Opinion

Weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion threatened to roll back Roe v. Wade, a final decision this morning did just that with a majority of justices casting votes to return authority over abortion rights to individual states.

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right.

The case, from Mississippi, is called Dobbs V Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Read the court’s decision here.

“The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition” says today’s opinion, in language very similar to the leaked draft of earlier this year,” the decision said.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey

are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the

people and their elected representatives.”

The draft opinion, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, with Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joining him in the majority to overturn Roe, was leaked to Politico in early May.

This vote was a very clear 6-3 with Chief Justice Roberts concurring in part and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting.

The nation — and Hollywood — have been bracing for this day since the unprecedented leak. The DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, WGA East, WGA West and Actors’ Equity all came out swinging. The WGA urged producers to consider not filming in states that ban abortion and DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter was among those who spoke out strongly. UTA as well as Yelp, Starbucks, Microsoft and Amazon, have said they will finance travel for employees who need to cross state lines for a procedure.

Reactions will coming in, Today’s ruling will lead to a wave of abortion restrictions across the nation especially in states with so-called trigger laws or preexisting laws in place that can be easily activated or enforced by conservative legislators.

The Center for Reproductive Rights had calculated if the Supreme Court were to limit or overturn Roe, abortion would remain accessible in twenty-five states and likely would be prohibited in twenty-five states and three territories — including Georgia, a key Hollywood production hub.

The others are Alabama, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, the Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The civil rights nonprofit also said “concern is warranted” in New Hampshire, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Virginia, where abortion rights are not protected by state law.

The ruling brings abortion back to the fore in the Peach State.

The state had already weathered a battle over choice that created an uproar among executives and creatives. A law passed by Georgia pols and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2020 banned abortion after six weeks — before most women know they’re pregnant. Producers from Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, AMC Networks, Sony, CBS and Viacom (not yet merged) publicly questioned whether they would remain in Georgia if the ban went into effect. J.J. Abrams and Jordon Peele, Peter Chernin, Alyssa Milano, Christine Vachon, David Simon and others spoke out.

The furor died down after the law was blocked by federal judge in the summer of 2020 as unconstitutional. A state appeals court later stayed the case pending this Supreme Court decision on Dobbs.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, then chief content officer, had said the streaming giant would “rethink our entire investment in Georgia” if legislation known as the “heartbeat bill” became state law. It outlawed most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Bob Iger, then the CEO of The Walt Disney Co., said that if the abortion ban took effect, “I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.

