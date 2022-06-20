CBS Most Watched Network Sunday With ‘60 Minutes’, The Equalizer’ Repeats

“Exposed” – McCall’s determination to apprehend Mason Quinn, the criminal responsible for Bishop’s death, veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. Also, Delilah finally meets her mother’s vigilante team when she requires Mel and Harry’s help to prove a fellow classmate has made her best friend a victim of revenge porn, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A pair of reruns of 60 Minutes helped CBS to dominate Sunday in total viewers in broadcast primetime, while repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud kept ABC in the 18-49 winners circle.

The only new programming Sunday was a fresh episode of Duncanville (0.1 rating in adults 18-49, 520,000 viewers) on Fox and the CW specials The Black Pack: Excellence (0.0, 210K) and Brandon Leake: A Family Affair (0.0, 120K), according to Nielsen fast affiliates.

America’s Funniest Home Videos earned a 0.4 in the demo and 3.37 million viewers, followed by Celebrity Family Feud (0.4, 2.84 million). A repeat of Weakest Link on NBC also notched a 0.4 and 2.22 million viewers.

60 Minutes came in fourth in the demo (0.4) but lured 5.24 million. It was followed by another repeat of 60 Minutes that logged a 0.3 and 4.52 million viewers.

A rerun of The Equalizer was the night’s most watched scripted series at 0.2 rating and 2.74 million viewers.