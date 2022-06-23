Suge Knight Civil Trial In Tam’s Burgers Hit-And-Run Declared A Mistrial

A civil wrongful death lawsuit involving Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight has ended in a mistrial.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge declared the mistrial Wednesday after the jury reported they were hopelessly deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Lillian Carter, the widow of Terry Carter. He was killed in an off-site incident during the filming of the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton when he was run over by Knight’s vehicle.

Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the criminal case and is serving a 28-year sentence.

Knight founded Death Row with Dr. Dre, growing the label into one of the music industry’s biggest in the late 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to music by rappers including Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

Carter was killed after an alteraction between Knight and film advisor Cle “Bone” Sloan at Tam’s Burgers in Compton, Knight objected to his portral in the film by actor R. Marcus Taylor and confronted Sloan.

The suit named distributor Universal Studios and producers Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, among others.