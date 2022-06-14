It Starts On The Page: Read Jesse Armstrong’s Script For ‘Succession’s Season 3 Finale

Loosely based on the Murdoch family, Jesse Armstrong’s Succession tells a story of the power struggle within a wealthy, media-company-owning family. The HBO series has won nine Emmys including two wins for Armstrong in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category. After missing a year due to the Covid pandemic, Succession returned with its most critically acclaimed season to date.

The Season 3 finale, “All the Bells Say,” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Succession follows the Roy family, owners of the world’s biggest media and entertainment company. When patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) steps down due to declining health, his four children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) — vie for power and control of the company. Season 3 takes place after Kendall’s shocking press preference coming out against the family.

“All the Bells Say,” written by Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod, begins with Logan reading a story to his grandson Iverson (Quentin Morales) after Iverson’s dad Kendall almost drowned in the pool. Meanwhile, Roman and Shiv discover their father’s plans to sell the company without telling them.

Read the script here: