‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale Watch Party Set By Scener And Netflix, With David Harbour And Other Cast Members Joining Live Video Q&A

Scener, a start-up specializing in virtual “watch parties” enabling viewers in different locations to synchronize viewing, has set a special premiere event for the last two episodes of Season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The final two super-sized episodes of the show’s current season are due to go live on Friday, following the debut of the first seven episodes last month. The virtual watch party will get under way at 11:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, with cast members David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower joining a live video Q&A. Netflix Geeked host Terri Schwartz is also scheduled to appear. There is no charge for the event, though participants will of course need access to a Netflix subscription.

The first part of Season 4 has already gotten off to a record-breaking start and the series is on track to become the biggest English-language one in Netflix history.

After the live Q&A, the eighth and ninth episodes of the season will screen. Scener’s technology enables thousands of viewers to join a watch party and the company has held similar events for titles like Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In addition to real-time reactions from their favorite stars on camera, fans can also connect over live chat messenger while streaming both episodes via synchronized playback.

While the party will be a global one, U.S. participants can also use Scener’s new mobile app to automatically sync their TVs to watch on a bigger screen.

Scener was incubated within RealNetworks before launching as a stand-alone company in 2018. It has offices in LA and Seattle and reported 3 million unique global users as of the end of 2021.

David Baron, a founding executive at Hulu, was hired as Scener’s new CEO last December. In addition to debuting the mobile app, which for now is only available on iOS but will soon add Android functionality, he aims to expand the company’s scope beyond its signature watch parties. Scener is aiming to become a broader navigational resource for consumers trying to find what to watch in a complex streaming marketplace.