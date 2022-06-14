‘Stranger Things’: First-Look Images From Final Two Episodes Of Season 4

(L-R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in 'Stranger Things'

Netflix has released images from the final hours of Stranger Things, which drop July 1.

Two episodes totaling nearly four hours make up Volume 2 of the drama’s fourth on the streamer. Episode 408 will clock in at 1 hour, 25 minutes, while 409 — the series finale — will run 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Last week, Netflix released a teaser for the final s4 hours of the drama created by The Duffer Brothers. During Netflix’s Geeked Week, Ross Duffer said he and his brother can now put the young stars in a lot more danger since they are in high school.

“The kids are now not kids anymore,” he said. “They are in high school. Suddenly that opened up a lot of doors for us. We can put them in danger that is really scary.”

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.