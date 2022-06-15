‘Stranger Things’ Actor Matthew Modine To Star In Cycling Drama ‘Hard Miles’

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) will star in the cycling drama Hard Miles, which is currently in production in Los Angeles and Lone Pine, CA.

The film is based on the true story of the cycling team at Colorado’s Ridge View Academy, which for decades has given at-risk youth a second chance through academic rigor, targeted treatment, competitive sports and leadership. Modine is playing Greg Townsend, who has led the team at Ridge View for the last 30 years.

Ridge View Academy was conceptualized by the Colorado Division of Youth Services in the mid-1990s, as a means of responding to the steady rise of juvenile offenders in the state. The charter school opened its doors in 2001 and has since helped set upwards of 4,300 young men on the right path. 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellow R.J. Daniel Hanna is directing Hard Miles from his and Christian Sander’s script. Hanna’s co-writer is also producing, with Scott Sander exec producing for Pensé Productions. Former pro cyclists contributing their knowledge of the sport to the pic as consultants include Christian Vande Velde and George Hincapie. The latter’s Hincapie Sportswear is also providing cycling kits.

Modine is a Golden Globe and SAG Award winner who also been honored over the course of his career with the Venice Film Festival’s prize for Best Actor and its Special Volpi Cup, along with nominations at the Emmys and the Independent Spirit Awards. He is currently enjoying a splashy return as Dr. Martin Brenner in the long-awaited fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which will be back for its second volume of two episodes on July 1st. The first seven episodes making up Volume 1 debuted on the streamer on May 27th and shattered its premiere weekend record, with 286.79 million hours viewed.

Modine also recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures. He is represented by Jason Weinberg and Jillian Neal at Untitled Entertainment and attorney Eric Brooks at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.