‘Stranger Things 4’ Caps 28-Day Viewership At 930M For Now, ‘Umbrella Academy’ Dethrones It On Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 closed the 28-day window Netflix uses to measure premiere viewership for its TV series and movies with 930.3 million hours viewed. That is the most for any English-language Netflix series ever and the second largest audience overall behind the streamer’s Korean smash Squid Game, which clocked in 1.6 billion hours viewed over that period.

Because the viewership for the two-episode Vol.2 will be added to that for Vol.1, Stranger Things‘ final Season 4 tally will become clear in late July but it is not expected to surpass Squid Game.

For the week of June 20, Stranger Things 4 amassed 76.9 million additional hours viewed, which was good for second place after four straight weeks at No.1. The debut of The Umbrella Academy’s third season shot up to No. 1 with 124.5M hours viewed. It also lifted Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy. Overall, new and previous seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy took six of the top 7 sports in the Top 10, with Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the only show to be able to squeeze in at No. 5 with 30.4 million hours viewed.