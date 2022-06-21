‘Stranger Things 4’ Remains No. 1, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘First Kill’ Gain In Netflix’s Weekly Top 10

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 landed 102.26 million hours viewed in its third full week of release on Netflix, the streamer said Tuesday. That was down from 159.2 million in the second full week and 335 million for the first. Twenty-four days in, Duffer Brothers’ hit period series has amassed 883.30 million hours viewed and may cross the 900 million mark by the end of the 28-day window Netflix uses to measure viewership.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in “Stranger Things” Netflix

When Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is factored in, the total audience for the fourth season is expected to surpass 1 billion, but with Vol. 2 consisting of only two episodes versus seven in Vol. 2, Squid Game‘s record of 1.6 billion views in the first 28 days appears out of reach.

Still, Stranger Things 4 keeps separating itself from the rest of the field as the No. 2 most-watched Netflix series ever and No 1 English-language show, ahead of Bridgerton 2’s 656.3M.

After two weeks of the four seasons of Stranger Things occupying the top four spots on Netflix’s English-language Top 10, Peaky Blinders Season 6 (61.4M) and First Kill: Season 1 (48.8M) broke the formation, rising to No. 2 and No, 3, respectively, in their second week, with Stranger Things’ previous three seasons taking spots 4-6 for the week of June 13.

Peaky Blinders‘ latest installment also was able to lift the popular series’ first season to the Top 10 (at No. 10).

Globally, Stranger Things 4 appeared in the top 10 in 93 countries.