Universal Sets L.A. & NY Runs For Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ – Update

UPDATED, 3:13 p.m.: Universal Pictures announced today that Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans will open exclusively in L.A. and NY on Friday, November 11—expanding on the film’s previously announced release date of November 23rd.

The film’s competition on the 11th will include Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The titles currently set to play against it as of the 23rd are Disney’s animated pic Strange World with Jake Gyllenhaal and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All for United Artists Releasing.

More information about the semi-autobiographical, new drama from three-time Oscar winner Spielberg can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, DECEMBER 6, 2021: Universal will be opening Amblin’s The Fabelmans on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Steven Spielberg directed movie, loosely based on his childhood, will receive a wide theatrical release.

The Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Steven Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. Dano will play a character based on Spielberg’s father, Williams will play a version of Spielberg’s mother while Rogen will play a take on the Oscar winning filmmaker’s uncle.

The Fabelmans will open against a Disney wide untitled animation release and United Artist Releasing/MGM’s Creed III.

The Fabelmans will also debut in the wake of a Warner Bros. event film, Universal/Annapurna’s She Said and Sony Animation’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile which hit theaters on Nov. 18.

Spielberg and Amblin have the 20th Century Studios movie West Side Story opening on Friday, and in Imax. That movie has already racked up awards season acclaim with the National Board of Review naming star Rachel Zegler Best Actress and the film itself as one of the org’s top ten. The New York Film Critics Circle Awards lauded West Side Story‘s DP Janusz Kaminski as Best Cinematographer.