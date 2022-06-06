Steve Scully To Host New Show For SiriusXM’s Political Channel POTUS

Steve Scully, who left C-SPAN last year after 30 years, is hosting a daily show for SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel.

Scully began hosting The Briefing with Steve Scully on the channel on Monday. It’ll air weekdays from noon-2 PM ET. The timeslot was previously filled by Chris Cuomo, who ended the show in December after he was fired by CNN.

Scully is senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington. SiriusXM said that the show will focus on the day’s top stories in D.C. and “will consider all sides and every perspective.” The show also will feature interviews with lawmakers and other political figures.

Scully said in a statement, “Together, we will peel back the layers of stories to provide new information with elected officials, key policy makers and leading journalists.” Scully also will host regular events in collaboration with the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Scully was political editor, host and senior executive producer of C-SPAN’s programming, including Washington Journal, the Road to the White House series and the podcast The Weekly. Scully was placed on leave in 2020 after he had admitted that he had falsely claimed that his Twitter account was hacked, but he was reinstated at the cable network a couple months later. Scully had been the target of then-President Donald Trump’s attacks over his selection as one of moderators of the presidential debates.

Scully spent nine years on the board of directors of the White House Correspondents’ Association, including serving as president from 2006-07. He was named to the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019. He began his journalism career at WAMU-AM Radio, and later as a reporter at WSEE-TV in Erie, PA and WHEC-TV in Rochester, NY.

Scully also has served as adjunct faculty member in the University of California-D.C. program, and was a Terker Fellow at George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He also initiated a distance learning class when he brought D.C. experts to virtual classes for the University of Denver, Pace University, and Purdue University.