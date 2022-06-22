Steve Coogan’s ‘Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem’ To Stream On Amazon Prime UK In Winter; Other Territories To Follow

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem will stream on Amazon Prime UK in the winter, Deadline can reveal. Chris Bird, Managing Director Prime Video UK, confirmed the news.

Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem toured the UK and Ireland this April and May, 14 years after the Coogan alter ego’s last live tour. The Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions production was filmed when the show played London’s O2 Arena last month.

Coogan (Philomena) introduced the character Alan Partridge as a parody of a certain type of bumptious, British television personality in 1991 in the BBC Radio 4 spoof current affairs show On the Hour, featured as its sports correspondent. That resulted in a multitude of spinoffs, including radio chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You, that was later adapted for TV.

There was an Alan Partridge film released in 2013 and a spoof autobiography.

Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem starred Coogan and was written by Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons. The Gibbons siblings, twin brothers, also directed. It featured a cast performing song and dance numbers; 1980s power ballads; and, with Partridge, tongue firmly in cheek, offering a motivational roadmap to a better tomorrow, saying “A fun way to share knowledge that, I believe, will change your life.”

Recently, Coogan suggested that there’s an infusion of Piers Morgan, and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, in Partridge’s current character makeup.

Bird told Deadline that “looking at the biggest and best UK shows for this year, Alan Partridge really stood out.”

He continued, “Personally, for me, he’s a national institution — a fantastically popular and engaging character.

”Steve and his team have created a gargantuan success with him, so we were thrilled to be able to pick up the rights and launch him later this year on Prime Video.”

Bird added that Prime Video hoped to launch the show in other territories, though he wasn’t able to specify when that would be. He did note that it would stream in the UK and Ireland “towards the end of the year, let’s say winter.”

The executive said Coogan will shoot a “front and back-end piece” for the show. “We’ll do the requisite filming to complete a home-viewing experience as opposed to the stadium experience.”

Asked about future live comedy productions, Bird commented, “We’ll try and bring the best of British comedy to our audiences in the UK and worldwide.”