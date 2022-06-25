Friday Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Skates To Demos Win, Tops WWE, Daytime Emmys

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning continued the National Hockey League’s ratings triumph Friday night, pulling in a big 0.8 and total average audience of 3.44 million for ABC’s telecast.

The game no doubt lured a number of fans looking for a series-closing win by the Avalanche. But Tampa Bay said “Not tonight,” winning 3-2 and setting up a big Game 6 tomorrow at 5 PM PT.

No matter who wins the series, ABC is already happy with the ratings, which are up big-time over prior NBC Stanley Cup coverage, albeit with the handicap of odd-timing because of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Fox’s WWE Fiday Night SmackDown did well against some stiff competition. Although it dropped a tick from last week’s huge ratings for Vince McMahon appearance, the SmackDown still came in with an 0.5.

The finale of CBS reality competition Come Dance with Me had an 0.2 for its end game. The show, which teams kid-parent dance duos, saw Kennedy and her father, Justin, earning the highest total score for both of their performances, making them the winners of the $100,000 grand prize. The trailing Daytime Emmy Awards also came in with an 0.2 on Friday night, with the audience size slightly inching up.

A new episode of Dynasty, which is on a slow march toward its August cancellation by The CW, came in with an 0.1 on the night. A repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us fronted the show.

NBC had repeats of American Ninja Warrior and Dateline.