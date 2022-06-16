You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
ABC Tops Wednesday With Stanley Cup Final Opener; ‘The Price Is Right’ Special On CBS Leads Viewers

Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Colorado beat Tampa Bay in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC AP Photo/John Locher

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC was the big demo winner (0.9 rating) in primetime Wednesday, with more than 3.2 million viewers tuning in watch the Colorado Avalanche edge the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS managed to get more eyeballs, however, on the night with The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years special, which notched a 0.4 among adults 18-49 and lured close to 3.85 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast affiliate ratings. A rerun of S.W.A.T. (0.3 rating, 2.17 million viewers).

A new episode of MasterChef (0.4, 2.28M) on Fox was down more than 5 percent from the previous week. It was followed by So You Think You Can Dance, (0.3, 1.68M), which was up 11% in the demo and more than 20% in viewers.

NBC performed admirably with its Chicago shows, which are in reruns. Chicago Med (0.3, 3.01), followed by Chicago Fire (0.3, 2.82M) and Chicago P.D. (0.3, 2.36M).

The CW had new episodes of The Flash (0.1, 520,000) and Kung Fu (0.4, 410K).

