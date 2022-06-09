‘Spring Awakening’ Reunion Planned For Tony Awards; Nominees ‘MJ’, ‘Strange Loop’, ‘Music Man’, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Also Among Performers

Original cast members of the 2006 Broadway production of Spring Awakening will reunite for a special performance during this Sunday’s Tony Awards events, producers said today.

Also performing Sunday will be the casts of A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and Six, as well as past Tony winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter.

Although specific Spring Awakening cast members participating in the performance were not announced, a previous reunion documented in the current HBO Max film Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known include Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, Skylar Astin and others.

As previously announced, presenters will include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards event kicks off Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the one-hour special The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, on Paramount+. The awards ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+.