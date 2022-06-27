Sports Content Studio Game1 Hires Former 101 & STX Exec Ben Bitonti To Oversee Unscripted Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Game1, the sports content studio set up by Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou, has hired former 101 Studios and STX Entertainment exec Ben Bitonti as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Unscripted Programming.

Bitonti, who has executive produced series such as HBO Max’s FBoy Island, will oversee development and packaging of the studio’s unscripted projects.

He joins from Yellowstone producer 101 Studios, where he was EVP Non-Fiction Television and Alternate Programming and launched the David Glasser-run company’s unscripted division. Prior to that, he was SVP Development at STX Entertainment and worked at companies including Asylum, Entertainment One and NBCUniversal.

He has worked both in documentary as well as entertainment formats. In addition to development and production, he has experience in distribution sales and third-party financing of unscripted projects.

“Adding a supremely talented executive like Ben to the game1 team will truly help transform our business,” said Iwanyk, co-founder and chairman. “His expertise and creative storytelling instincts in the unscripted realm are unparalleled. He will help us take the solid foundation that we’ve already built and get it to the next level.”

“Ben is a rock star in this business and will help us thrive in every aspect of the studio,” said Economou, co-founder and CEO. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with him on packaging and selling all of the unscripted projects on our development slate as well as securing third-party financing on key projects.”

“As a high school and collegiate athlete, sports have always played a huge role in my life,” added Bitonti. “I’m thrilled to dig in and help build out unscripted efforts and more with our team at game1. Sports and athlete driven content continue to be a constant growth sector of our industry, and game1 is uniquely positioned to be a leading contributor to that growth.”