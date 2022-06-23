‘Spiderhead’ Actor Sam Delich Joins Jesse Spencer-Starring Disney+ Australia Drama ‘Last Days Of The Space Age’

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Sam Delich, who is currently appearing in Netflix’s Joseph Kosinski feature Spiderhead, has landed a major recurring role on Disney+’s comedy-drama series Last Days of the Space Age.

Details of his role are being kept under wraps, but we understand he will essentially play the villain of the piece, which is a tentpole of Disney+’s Australia and New Zealand 2022/23 slate and was unveiled in Sydney last month.

Last Days of the Space Age is an eight-part dramedy series set in 1979 Perth in Western Australia, as a power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station Skylab crashes just beyond the city’s suburbs. Against this backdrop, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test.

Delich will appear in the supporting role alongside the likes of Chicago Fire and House star Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell (Man on Fire, Olympus Has Fallen), Deborah Mailman (Total Control) and Linh-Dan Pham (Or De Lui).

His casting isn’t yet official and Disney+ is expected to make a wider announcement around the show at a later date.

Last Days of the Space Age was one of several high-profile series unveiled as part of Disney+’s debut Australia and New Zealand slate. It comes from Princess Pictures, is directed by Bharat Nalluri (Shantaram, Little America, The 100) and was created and written by David Chidlow (Moving On, Hidden) along with writers Alice Addison (The Silence, Picnic at Hanging Rock), Dot West (The Heights), and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen (Hungry Ghosts).

Others set for the 2022/23 season include The Clearing, adapted from JP Pomare’s novel ‘In the Clearing’ and inspired by Australian cult The Family; and The Artful Dodger, a Sony, Beach Road Pictures and Curio Pictures (formerly Playmaker Media) co-production set 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist in 1850s Australia.

Having graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Delich began his career on stage in Sydney in the likes of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and the Australian revival of the Nick Enright’s Blackrock. In 2017, he was nominated for the prestigious Heath Ledger Scholarship and has gone on to appear FX drama Mr Inbetween, soap Home and Away and Seven Network’s medical drama RFDS, and featured in several films.

Notably, he is currently appearing in Spiderhead, the latest feature from Top Gun: Maverick‘s Kosinski. It stars Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett and Tess Haubrich and is based on George Saunders short story about a brilliant visionary running a correctional facility that allows its inmates to shorten their sentences by participating in drug trials for mind-altering substances.

Delich is managed by Nils Larsen of Integral Artists and agency Morrissey Management in Australia.