You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Making Tentpoles Serious Again With Running $325M+ WW Total By Sunday – Box Office Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version,’ With Added & Extended Scenes To Swing Into Theaters In September

Spider-Man: No Way Home
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Sony Pictures

In celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, Sony announced today that a fan cut of its massive hit Spider-Man: No Way Home — dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version — will hit theaters this Labor Day holiday in the US and Canada, with added and extended scenes. Other countries will be added soon, according to a post on Sony’s social media.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday August 9 with screenings starting Friday, September 2 (including on PLFs.)

Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. The film is the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, with a running total of over $1.8 billion. Maybe the re-release will push it over $2 billion. Even more remarkable: It will have gotten there without a release in China.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad