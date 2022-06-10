Swinging Robotic Spider-Man Malfunctions, Crashes Into Building At Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

Frequent visitors to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure are by now accustomed to Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots going haywire during the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction. But this afternoon, an unplanned malfunction just outside that attraction added a taste of Westworld to the mix.

Guests posting videos of the short show on the Avengers Campus in which the Webslinger swings from building to building above the crowd captured something unusual. The Stuntronics robot that performs the feat seems, in the footage, to be off course, rigid and swinging listlessly. As the robot crashes into the side of the Web Slingers building it usually lands on top of, the crowd is heard to collectively exclaim, “Ooooooooh.” To be clear: No one — besides the stunt robot — is ever in any danger of being hurt.

Related Story Disney To Kick Off 100th Anniversary Celebration At D23 Expo In September

The attraction’s narration is apparently pre-programmed for accidents. Just after impact, the voice is heard to say, “The Web facility is not equipped with airbags,” and Peter Parker’s peppy voice responds, “Ok.”

Watch below.

Darren L., who uploaded the video above, wrote in his post, “The show briefly stopped for a couple of hours but was back up and running later!”

A Disneyland spokesperson embraced the entertainment factor of the mishap for guests — who seem to have enjoyed it — telling Deadline, “As with any flight, there can be some bumps along the way, but Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures in Avengers Campus!” We hear robot Spidey went off course about lunchtime and was back in action for the 2:30 show.

Another visitor uploaded a photo of a workman fixing the damage writing, “But this is what happens when Spider-Man hits the wall. It breaks away!”

The blog Disneyland News Today got a clip of the ride apparently up and running again once it was fixed.