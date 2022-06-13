New ‘Spider-Verse’ Villain Revealed, Voiced By Jason Schwartzman

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) take on The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in Sony's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Even though the Sony sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t come out for another year, the movie has been on a press tour which fired off with 15 minutes being shown at CinemaCon in late April and now another 15 minutes at the Animation festival Annecy this morning.

It was revealed in the room, and later on social that Rushmore star Jason Schwartzman will lend his voice to The Spot, a new villain in both Across the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters on June 2, 2023 and its follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which opens on March 29, 2024.

What’s his superpower? The spots on his body can send him into any dimension he wants to go.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg are producing; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller are credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an EP alongside Aditya Sood. The first 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Film and earned over $375M WW.

In part 2, Miles Morales returns in an epic adventure which transports Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, and Hailee Steinfeld are also providing voices.