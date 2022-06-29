‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ Gets Teaser & Paramount+ Premiere Date

The fourth South Park TV movie event on Paramount+ is set.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 will premiere July 13 on the streamer. A severe drought has brought the town to the brink of disaster, as evidenced by one man’s desperate attempt to gain entry to a water park. Check out the “full nuclear Karen”-fied teaser above and the key art below.

Part 1 of The Streaming Wars premiered June 1 on Paramount+ and saw Cartman locking horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolded and threatened South Park’s very existence. Watch a teaser for that pic here.

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone serve as executive producers on both Streaming Wars projects, alongside with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

The latest South Park telepic continues the 25th anniversary celebration of the low-tech toon, which premiered August 13, 1997, on Comedy Central.