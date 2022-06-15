Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Topic Studios’ Doc ‘Turn Every Page’ From Director Lizzie Gottlieb – Tribeca

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, on the heels of its June 12th world premiere in the Spotlight Documentary section of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film’s subjects are Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro and legendary editor Robert Gottlieb, who have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them.

Directed by Gottlieb’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, Turn Every Page explores Caro and Robert Gottlieb’s remarkable creative collaboration, including the behind-the-scenes drama of the making of Caro’s The Power Broker and the LBJ series. With humor and insight, the unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects. It arrives at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers and readers, and furthered our understanding of power and democracy.

Gottlieb, Joanne Nerenberg, Jen Small and Topic Studios produced the film, in association with Left/Right. Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman and Michael Bloom exec produced for Topic Studios, along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Kevin Vargas of Left/Right, and Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman.

“I was incredibly fortunate to discover the true meaning of collaboration while making this film, through witnessing the extraordinary partnership of Robert Caro and my father Robert Gottlieb, who have, individually and together, brought the world literary works of remarkable influence and endurance,” said Lizzie Gottlieb. “My understanding of the power of collaboration deepened as I worked closely with the film’s exceptional producers, including Joanne, Jen, and the team at Topic Studios, who so vigorously championed my vision for the film and were a constant source of support. And with Sony Pictures Classics on board, we have a brilliant new team of collaborators whose unmatched expertise and boundless dedication will help bring the film to the widest possible audience. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“The moment we met Lizzie and her producing team, we were instant evangelists for this film. To be let into Robert Caro’s legendarily rigorous process, one of the great literary mysteries, was catnip enough. Then to bask in Gottlieb’s wisdom about editing and life was a true gift,” said Zuckerman, who serves as President of Topic Studios. “We at Topic Studios are so thrilled to partner again with Michael, Tom, Dylan and the team at Sony Pictures Classics who share our passion for the film and its message that in this world of bite-size, disposable content, the pursuit of vision and supporting artists in the ways they need is vital to create art that will impact culture and endure.”

“Lizzie Gottlieb has made a wise and in-depth love letter to one of the most incredible collaborations in literary history,” added Sony Pictures Classics in a statement. “Not only do we eavesdrop on their working process but revelations about Robert Moses and LBJ abound. We look forward to working again with Topic Studios and bringing this major American documentary to audiences everywhere.”

Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics—an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment that they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992—which distributes, produces and acquires independent films from around the world. Recent releases include the golf comedy The Phantom of the Open with Mark Rylance, and the documentary JAZZ FEST: A New Orleans Story.

Sony Pictures Classics negotiated the deal for Turn Every Page with Cinetic Media.