Sofia Milos Joins Greek Mafia Series ‘Astoria’ From Theo Nicholas Pagones

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Milos (CSI: Miami) is joining the in-the-works mafia series Astoria from actor/writer Theo Nicholas Pagones. The Greek-Italian actress will play Chrysanthi Antonopoulos, the daughter of a Greek Mob boss.

Astoria is the story of Aristotle Antonopoulos (Pagones), the son of a Greek mob boss who is fighting for control of the drug and shipping cartel. Aristotle rises to the head of the family amidst a power onslaught from his drug crazed, alienated sister Chrysanthi, and the ruthless and deadly Albanian Mafia.

The series is set in Astoria Queens, New York and Athens, Greece. Production is slated for Fall/Winter 2022. Pagones is expected to announce a home for the project shortly.

“Sofia is my vision of Chrysanthi,” said Pagones. “She is a powerful and diverse actor who can deliver the elegant intensity required for this co-lead role.”

Milos is best known for her roles as Detective Yelina Salas in CSI: Miami and Annalisa Zucca in The Sopranos. She currently plays Tina Telva on the 80’s Brooklyn based series Gravesend on Amazon Prime.

Pagones is best known for his role as Detective Bezic in the 2017 film Ten Days in the Valley. Last year, he played Commander Drakos on General Hospital.