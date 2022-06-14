‘Smurfs’ Animated Feature Musical To Be Helmed By ‘Puss In Boots’ Director Chris Miller

Chris Miller is set to direct Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation’s untitled Smurfs musical movie. The announcement will be made during the Paramount and Nick presentation at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

South Park‘s Pam is writing the LAFIG Belgium and IMPS production which is set for release on Dec. 20, 2024.

Other upcoming Paramount Animation titles include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 15), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated (Aug. 4, 2023), Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Oct. 13, 2023), The Tiger’s Apprentice (Dec. 20, 2023), and Untitled Transformers (July 19, 2024).

Miller also directed Shrek the Third and September 21, 2021.