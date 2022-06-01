‘Slow Horses’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 By Apple TV+

Ahead of its season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ has ordered two more seasons of the acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman. Seasons 3 and 4 will be adapted from the next two novels in the Mick Herron spy series Slough House.

In season three, Jackson Lamb’s (Oldman) disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

The six-episode first season of Slow Horses launched globally on Apple TV+ on April 1. The second season, directed by Jeremy Lovering, is set to premiere globally later this year.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

In addition to Oldman, the ensemble cast includes Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season, the director for the fourth season has not yet been announced.