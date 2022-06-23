Slick Naim To Direct First Two Episodes Of AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Demascus’

EXCLUSIVE: Demascus, the AMC sci-fi comedy drama series, has found a director.

Solvan “Slick” Naim will helm the first two episodes of the series and will exec produce. Naim recently directed all of the episodes of Netflix’s upcoming A24 and Ramy Youssef-produced series Mo starring Mo Amer.

He also created, directed, wrote, produced and starred in Netflix series It’s Bruno, the story of a man and his beloved puggle dog, that scored an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category in 2019.

The Algerian-American rapper, director, and writer has also directed episodes of AMC’s 61st Street, Starz’ Power and BMF, FX’s Snowfall and NBC’s The Blacklist. His debut feature was Full Circle and he is currently developing a series for Hulu with Onyx and Macro.

Demascus is a comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and exec produced by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul exec producer Mark Johnson, via his Gran Via Productions banner. It comes from AMC Studios.

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that might be the key to defining his truest self. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

American Crime’s Kirk Moore is showrunner with Myki Bajaj of Gran Via producing.

The six-part series, which is set to air next year, stars Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja’nai Paye and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Naim is repped by CAA, Fourth Wall Management, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.