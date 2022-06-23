Skylar Astin To Miss ‘Little Shop Of Horror’ Performances After Positive Covid Test

Skylar Astin, currently starring in the Off Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, will be out of the show until June 29 due to a positive Covid test.

His absence from the musical revival is just the latest indication that Covid remains a presence in both New York City and among theater companies. The Broadway musical Come From Away canceled its June 21 performance due to a positive Covid test within the company, while The Music Man star Hugh Jackman and Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein only recently returned to their productions after missing performances due to Covid. Various Off Broadway productions have been impacted by cancelations and postponements as well.

In an Instagram Story post, Astin writes, “Hi Everyone. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid 19 this weekend. I will not be able to perform [in Little Shop of Horrors] until June 29 for my final 7 performances. Hope to see you then!”

Earlier this month, Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening), who joined the popular Little Shop production in May, would play his final performance as Seymour on July 3 to begin work on the new fall CBS drama series So Help Me Todd opposite Marsha Gay Harden. Rob McClure will step into the role on July 12.

The latest high-profile Covid cases come as the Broadway League, representing the industry’s theater owners and producers, announced to considerable controversy that as of July Broadway audiences would no longer be required to wear masks at shows. Audience members will be encouraged to mask up, but not mandated, a break with Broadway policy since the industry returned from Covid shutdown last fall.