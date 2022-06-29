SiriusXM App Goes Live On Comcast, Bringing Howard Stern And 400-Plus Audio Channels To Xfinity X1, Flex And XClass TV With Free Trial

SiriusXM’s app, featuring Howard Stern and more than 400 other channels of music, news, sports and other programming, has been integrated into Comcast’s Xfinity X1 pay-TV system, Flex streaming video bundle and XClass smart TVs.

Eligible Comcast subscribers can sign up for SiriusXM and get their first three months free, the companies said in announcing the partnership.

The SXM app includes more than 330 channels of ad-free music across genres, as well as live sports broadcasts, sports talk, entertainment, news, comedy and other programming. It also has a collection of podcasts, including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Office Ladies, 99% Invisible, Freakonomics Radio, Pod Save America and series from Marvel Entertainment.

Another feature of the app is the ability to create personalized stations using Pandora technology. (SiriusXM acquired streaming music pioneer Pandora for $3.5 billion in 2019.)

SiriusXM and Comcast said plans call for incorporating access to SiriusXM’s video library, which has 11,000 titles. The library includes interviews from The Howard Stern Show, exclusive music performances, along with shows, interviews and clips from the rest of the programming lineup.

Joe Verbrugge, Chief Commercial Officer at SiriusXM, said the Comcast deal shows the company’s ongoing expansion beyond its initial installed base in cars. The partnership with Comcast, the No. 1 cable provider in the U.S. whose Flex streaming video outlet is in more than 3 million households, provides the “perfect atmosphere for our subscribers when they are at home,” he said.

The integration of SiriusXM’s app by Comcast follows similar ones over recent years with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and many other services.

Sudhir Muralidhar, VP of App Ecosystem, Comcast, said the arrangement would enable customers to experience SiriusXM programming “on the biggest screen in their home, seamlessly integrated alongside all their other entertainment.”